Vodafone Test Series v India

Kohli exits knowing things can only get better

India's departing captain confident his charges will learn from their disastrous performance in Adelaide as they move to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test

Andrew Ramsey Adelaide

20 December 2020, 08:32 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo