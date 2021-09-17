ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kohli announces he will step down as India's T20 captain

Star batsman to give up the captaincy after the upcoming World Cup; will continue to be available for selection as a batter

PA

17 September 2021, 07:25 AM AEST

