Kohli announces he will step down as India's T20 captain

Virat Kohli has announced he will step down as captain of India's Twenty20 team following next month's World Cup in Dubai.

Yet the 32-year-old batsman, who currently captains his country in all three formats, will continue to play for the T20 side as well as leading the Test and one-day international teams.

A replacement skipper has not been named, but opener Rohit Sharma – who has already led India in 19 T20s – is expected to take over.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Kohli said: "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India, but also lead the Indian cricket team to my utmost capability.

"I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

"I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last eight-nine years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five-six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket.

"I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time.

"After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai (Shastri) and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October.

"I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian team to the best of my ability."

Kohli has scored 3,159 runs at an average of 52.65 in T20 internationals, with a strike-rate of 139.04, and has 28 half-centuries and a best of 94 not out to his name.

He also averages 51.08 at Test level, where he has scored 7,765 runs, as well as 12,169 in ODIs at 59.07.

Shah said he and Kohli have been speaking for six months about how to lessen his workload.

"I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership group for the last six months and the decision has been thought through,"he said.

"Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket."