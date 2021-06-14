England T20 Blast 2021

Labuschagne success leads overseas T20 contingent

Marnus Labuschagne found a fellow Queenslander to produce a match-winning partnership with for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast

Sam Gastin

14 June 2021, 08:32 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo