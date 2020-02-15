WNCL 2019-20

WA, Breakers to meet in WNCL final

An experienced WA lineup will stand in the way of a remarkable 21st WNCL title for the NSW Breakers in the final at North Sydney Oval on Sunday

Emily Collin

15 February 2020, 02:04 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo