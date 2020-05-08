People's choice: Watch a classic SCG Test finish in full

This Sunday, watch a full replay of day five of the 2009 Sydney Test between Australia and South Africa

Martin Smith

8 May 2020, 11:26 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

