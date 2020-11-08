WBBL wrap: Thunder hold their nerve, Stars stay unbeaten

Melbourne Stars beat Brisbane Heat by 23 runs

By Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

The Melbourne Stars have stamped their authority on WBBL|06, defeating reigning champions Brisbane Heat by 23 runs at North Sydney Oval despite a blistering 81 not out from Grace Harris.

Captain Meg Lanning set the tone with a 23-ball half-century scored inside the Powerplay, striking six fours and three sixes in a masterclass of T20 batting.

It took an Amelia Kerr wrong’un to bring the Australian captain undone on 54 from 25 deliveries, with the New Zealand leg-spinner striking a second huge blow when she trapped Elyse Villani lbw for 25.

Stars imports Mignon du Preez (12) and Natalie Sciver (7) did little damage, but the start made by Lanning allowed those following to bat with aggression, and a series of useful cameos including Annabel Sutherland’s 23 off 20 balls and Alana King’s 17 off eight carried the Stars to an imposing total of 9-177.

Recalled pace bowler Holly Ferling struck the first blow in reply, as Heat opener Georgia Redmayne was caught behind for 19, and Brisbane’s task became even harder when captain Jess Jonassen was run out for one.

Elevated to the top of the order, Harris was typically aggressive and hammered her way to a half-century from 36 deliveries, but she struggled to find a partner to stick with her.

Harris rediscovers her best form with an unbeaten 81

Maddy Green (0), Laura Kimmince (2) and Amelia Kerr (3) fell in quick succession, with the Stars spin combo of King (2-22) and Sophie Day (1-25) maintaining the pressure.

Georgia Voll demonstrated why at 17 years of age she has been dubbed Harris 2.0 when she smashed a huge six into the grandstand during her innings of 21 off 15 balls.

While it was not enough to snatch an unlikely win, Harris’s action packed unbeaten 81 from 52 balls provided plenty of entertainment as she peppered the fans at North Sydney Oval with four sixes, as Brisbane finished their 20 overs on 8-154.

Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by six runs

Strikers hold on against fast-finishing Renegades

By Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

The Adelaide Strikers have held on to claim a tense six-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades at North Sydney Oval.

The Renegades looked down and out at 7-84 in pursuit of the Strikers’ 9-127, but No.8 Carly Leeson (31no off 17) took the game down to the final over as she smacked two sixes – including one enormous shot onto the roof – to leave her side needing 18 off the final over.

Two more boundaries and a no ball left the Renegades needing eight off two, but Strikers pacer Tahlia McGrath held her nerve to deny the Melbourne club a second win in as many days.

Earlier, the Strikers were in strife when Tahlia McGrath (12), Katie Mack (2), Laura Wolvaardt (3) and Bridget Patterson (0) all fell cheaply, leaving the Adelaide team 4-25.

West Indies allrounder Stafanie Taylor launched a rescue effort, smacking 60 from 48 deliveries and was well-supported by both Amanda-Jade Wellington (21) and several fielding errors from the Renegades, who twice missed run out opportunities.

Play of the Day: Patterson's blinder on the mic

New Zealand replacement player Rosemary Mair (2-14) continued to impress with the ball, as did spinner Sophie Molineux (3-20).

The Renegades’ top-order batting wobbles continued, with Molineux taking on the arm of Sarah Coyte for an ill-judged quick single, only to be caught short of her crease, out for four.

Lizelle Lee (2) was trapped lbw attempting to sweep Megan Schutt, before Amy Satterthwaite (1) was castled by 17-year-old quick Darcie Brown, leaving the Renegades 3-12.

Georgia Wareham continued to impress with the bat, sharing a 47-run stand with Courtney Webb before the latter was caught at mid-off for 14.

Needing 69 from 49, it was down to Wareham who found the boundary five times and cleared it once, but when her charge ended on 42 thanks to a brilliant diving catch in the deep from Bridget Patterson, the wheels came off for the Renegades.

Josie Dooley (8) and Molly Strano (5) followed in quick succession, before Leeson’s late fireworks ended in vain.

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by one run

Thunder hold their nerve in another Hurstville thriller

By Sam Ferris at Drummoyne Oval

An all-round display from England captain Heather Knight inspired the Sydney Thunder to a thrilling victory over the Hobart Hurricanes to kick off a super Sunday of Rebel WBBL action.

Knight scored an unbeaten 61 with the bat, claimed 2-12 with the ball and took a superb outfield catch as the Thunder defended their 7-129 despite a heroic innings by Hobart opener Rachel Priest.

Priest's 83 from 64 balls included 13 boundaries and looked certain to get the Hurricanes home, but as wickets fell around her the runs dried up to fall short by the smallest of margins, just one run.

The Hurricanes were cruising with Priest at the crease and needing 22 from the final 24 balls with seven wickets in hand but an epic collapse shifted the momentum to the Thunder.

Priest's brilliance not quite enough to get 'Canes home

Needing 11 from the final over, Priest's fourth six left the equation to three runs from the final two balls, but Hannah Darlington produced two brilliant deliveries and Priest could only manage to squeeze a single from the final ball.

Sydney's win comes less than 24 hours after their shock defeat to the Melbourne Renegades, but that upset did not weigh too heavily on the hosts who move back top of the WBBL|06 ladder.

Knight's knock was the only score above 20 for the Thunder having been sent into bat by Hobart skipper Corinne Hall.

English compatriot Tammy Beaumont post 18 before she was cleverly run out by Nicola Carey, whose backhand flick found the non-striker's stumps for the run out.

The target of 130 looked 20 runs short when Priest hit 13 from the first over and motored to her half-century from 37 balls.

But like Knight, Priest had little help – Hayley Matthews' 14 was the next best score as the Thunder's wily attack, led by Shabnim Ismail's 2-13 from four overs, turned the screws late.

The Hurricanes will look to get back in the winner's circle on Tuesday against the Renegades, while the Thunder face the Heat a day later.

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers

A blockbuster to end your weekend of Rebel WBBL action with the superstar packed Sydney Sixers outfit featuring Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner taking on the Perth Scorchers with their own power-packed line-up led by Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. This must-watch clash will be live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, with radio coverage from ABC Grandstand. It's also available on Kayo.