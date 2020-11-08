Rebel WBBL|06

WBBL wrap: Thunder hold their nerve, Stars stay unbeaten

Thunder and Strikers record narrow victories before the Melbourne Stars flex their muscle against the defending champions

Cricket Network

8 November 2020, 07:02 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo