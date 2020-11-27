WBBL Final preview: Aussie champions go head to head

Stars, Thunder set stage for epic WBBL|06 Final

For Rachael Haynes, winning the first ever WBBL final in 2016 feels like a lifetime ago.

For Meg Lanning, the closest she has come to a WBBL final has been in the commentary box, her competitive juices itching to instead be out in the middle.

On Saturday, the Australian captain and her deputy will go head to head, as Lanning's Stars and Haynes' Thunder meet in the Rebel WBBL|06 final at North Sydney Oval.

Haynes played in the Thunder team that took out the inaugural WBBL title under former captain Alex Blackwell, defeating the Sydney Sixers in a thriller that went down to the wire at the MCG, before the men's KFC BBL final was played later the same day.

The WBBL is now a standalone affair, and the Thunder have undergone plenty of change themselves, with Haynes and left-arm spinner Sam Bates the only players remaining from that title-winning XI, while Erin Osborne is now playing for the Stars.

Their semi-final team included three teenagers, alongside the considerable international experience of Haynes, England captain Heather Knight and batter Tammy Beaumont, and South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail.

Haynes is backing her younger players to rise to the occasion against a Stars team that finished on top of the table, and which cruised to an eight-wicket win over the Thunder during the regular season.

"When you're a little bit younger, there's a bit of fearlessness to how you go about playing in big moments and we saw that last night," Haynes said.

"They were pretty excited last night, we all were. We've got today off, we'll recover and get up again for the game on Saturday.

"From my perspective it's about riding the momentum now.

"You don't want to stop that when you've got good energy around the group, so it's important to carry that on."

The Thunder did not train on Friday, making the most of their sole day off between matches, while Lanning and her team hit the nets at Showground Stadium.

Lanning has come full circle, returning to the club she captained through the first two seasons, and will be appearing in her first WBBL final.

She has captained Australia to three World Cup wins but admitted taking out her first WBBL title would be a prized achievement.

"It would be really special to be able to get over the line against the Thunder," Lanning said on Friday.

"The WBBL has come a long way from when we started six years ago and it's been a real driving force behind the growth of the women's game.

"I've always had the aim to win the title … watching the finals in the past I've been very jealous of those who have been involved, you want be part of finals and big games.

"I've always wanted to ply in one and wished to be there on the last day, so it's really exciting we've got the opportunity to do that."

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Yet to announce

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (c), Samantha Arnold, Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Form (Most recent first)

Melbourne Stars: WLLWWWWWWW

Sydney Thunder: WWWLWLLLWL

Titles

Melbourne Stars: 0

Sydney Thunder: 1 (WBBL|01)

Head-to-head

Just four overs were possible the first time the sides met at North Sydney Oval, before rain spoiled the party with the Thunder 2-13.

Full scorecard: No Result (rain)

Second time around it was all one-one traffic for the Stars, who cruised to an eight-wicket win with 19 balls remaining.

Full scorecard: Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Thunder by eight wickets

England star Natalie Sciver backed up her 2-24 and stunning catch with an unbeaten 36 from 31 deliveries, steering the Stars to their target of 132 in partnership with South Africa's Mignon du Preez, who struck a brilliant 37-ball 57.

After the Stars elected to chase, Katherine Brunt (2-19) castled Sammy-Jo Johnson (7) before removing her England captain Heather Knight (0), while Sciver reeled in a one-handed screamer to dismissed compatriot Tammy Beaumont.

Thunder captain Rachael Haynes (51) added some respectability to the scoreline, assisted by Phoebe Litchfield (29no).

How they match up

The batting

The Stars have the edge with the bat, with three batters in the top eight run-scorers in Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez and Elyse Villani. That trio, plus Natalie Sciver, are all averaging 30+ and have strike rates above 125.

Lanning and Villani have formed a formidable opening partnership, but what makes this pair so dangerous is the depth they have coming in behind them with du Preez, Sciver, Australia's Annabel Sutherland and the pinch-hitting abilities of Erin Osborne, Alana King and Erin Osborne.

It has been a different story at the Thunder where they have replied on their international stars in Rachael Haynes and Heather Knight to score big runs in the middle order. They are the only two averaging more than 30, while Knight has the Thunder's highest strike rate at 124, with Haynes is the only other batter striking above 100.

They played around with their opening partnership but have settled on England's Tammy Beaumont alongside 19-year-old local Rachel Trenaman, while 17-yar-old Phoebe Litchfield has made several significant contributions and Sammy-Jo Johnson has floated up and down the order as a pinch-hitting option when required.

The bowling

The bowling is where the Thunder look to have a slight edge over their rivals. Speedster Ismail has been brilliant in the powerplay, forming a potent combination of express pace and spin with left-arm tweaker Sam Bates. 'Golden arm' Johnson has brought her knack of taking a big, partnership-breaking wicket with her from the Heat, while the off-spin brigade of Knight and Lauren Smith can be replied on to tie teams down through the middle overs.

Hannah Darlington has shown herself to be one of the competition's best death bowlers in just her second season, and her yorker has already accounted for Lanning once this tournament.

Sciver has been the main strike weapon for the Stars, opening the bowling with fellow England star Katherine Brunt. Leg-spinner King is enjoying her best-ever WBBL season and will target Knight, while veteran Erin Osborne's off-spin will be a vital weapon against left-handers Haynes and Litchfield.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Day has largely impressed in her first season, while the Stars have their own teenage threat at the death, after Tess Flintoff held her own in pressure situations throughout the season. A question mark remains over Sutherland who took a knock to the hand at the end of the regular season and did not bowl in the semi-final.

The 'keepers

Two of the country's young 'keeping talents will go head to head in the WBBL final. Neither the Thunder's Tahlia Wilson, 21, nor the Stars' Nicole Faltum, 20, have had much of an opportunity with the bat, but both have acquitted themselves admirably behind the stumps keeping to the likes of Ismail and Brunt.

How can I be there?

The WBBL|06 final will be played at North Sydney Oval with limited tickets available. Adult tickets are $10, with entry for children 15 and under free. Children will need to redeem a free ticket via Ticketek to gain access to the venue.

How can I watch?

The final will be broadcast on free-to-air television on 7Mate, while Fox Cricket will simulcast the match, which can also be streamed via Kayo on the Cricket Australia Live app.

For those who like their cricket served up on the radio, ABC Grandstand will cater to all your listening needs.

And if that's not enough, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores and highlights of EVERY major moment, as well as replays of every wicket and every boundary in the match centre, plus web, video and social coverage from our crew on the ground.