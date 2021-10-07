Weber WBBL|07

WBBL broadcast boost as schedule rejig completed

The second phase of the WBBL season will bypass Victoria and NSW amid border closures, but every match will now be viewable on television

Laura Jolly

7 October 2021, 01:21 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo