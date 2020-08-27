Hopes high that WBBL fixture clash a 'one-off'

CA confident the Women's Big Bash League will have its own international window in future years after a schedule conflict caused by the COVID19 pandemic

Andrew Ramsey

27 August 2020, 04:54 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo