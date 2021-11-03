Mooney, Devine break records as Scorchers topple Gades

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine could not be stopped with the bat, notching their side’s biggest ever WBBL score and a Mooney century, as they dominated ladder-leaders Melbourne Renegades

Anna Pavlou

3 November 2021, 04:48 PM AEST

