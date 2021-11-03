Mooney, Devine break records as Scorchers topple Gades

Scorchers rip through Renegades with bat in hand

Perth Scorchers openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have put on a record-breaking show, dismantling ladder-leaders Melbourne Renegades by 40 runs, after Mooney made an impressive century off just 63 deliveries.

The Scorchers pair led the way, with Mooney scoring her second WBBL century and Devine reaching a half-century, as they helped their side compile their largest ever WBBL total of 2-194.

Scorcher’s off-spinner Lilly Mills then joined the party with career-best figures, taking 4-25 as the Renegades fell 40 runs short in reply despite strong performances with bat and ball from Courtney Webb, who made 46 runs off 33 balls and took 1-33 and Sophie Molineux (31no off 18).

Devine and Mooney set the bar high early, recording the biggest power play of the season, racing to 0-63.

The Renegades were made to pay for wayward bowling, while a dropped catch from Ellie Falconer handed Mooney a life in the seventh over.

Devine delights with half-century for Scorchers

At drinks, the Scorchers had raced to 102, with Devine passing fifty for the second time this season in just the 11th over.

The pair continued to find every gap in the Renegades’ field, smashing a combined 20 boundaries, while also hitting two sixes, with their 165-run stand the third highest in WBBL history, behind only Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry’s record 199no, and their own 173-run partnership from earlier this season.

The fun finally came to a halt in the 17th over, when Devine’s edge ball was caught at third by Ella Hayward, ending the New Zealander’s innings on 72 from 49.

Heather Graham added seven, before Chamari Athapaththu (4 off 5) supported Mooney to her second WBBL century with just one ball to spare.

The world’s top-ranked T20 batter finished unbeaten on 101 off 63 deliveries, and is now the leading WBBL|07 run scorer.

Their combined efforts helped the Scorchers to 2-194 runs, the biggest total in their club’s WBBL history.

Two quick wickets from Mills, which removed opener Josie Dooley and two balls later, Jemimah Rodrigues, had the Renegades in early trouble.

Magnificant Mooney punishes Gades in unbeaten century

Courtney Webb wasted no time when she got to the crease, smashing a six off just her second ball, going on to make 46 off 33 deliveries.

Harmanpreet Kaur could not replicate her match-winning feats from Sunday against the Strikers, as she fell lbw to Alana King for 13 off 17 balls.

Jess Duffin found the rope three times in her first 13 balls, going on to build a solid 42-run partnership with Webb, but was removed by Mills.

Mills puts Renegades in a spin at the WACA

The wickets continued to fall, with Webb removed just shy of a half-century, and Carly Leeson caught at deep mid-wicket by Mathilda Carmichael.

Skipper Molineux made a late impact with an unbeaten 31 runs off 18, supported by Eve Jones who knocked eight off 11.

The Renegades are left scratching their heads as they look to face Brisbane Heat in Adelaide on Saturday, while the Scorchers, with four wins, take on the Hurricanes in Perth.