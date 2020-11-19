WBBL|06: The run home for each club

1st: Melbourne Stars (19 points)

Played 12 | Won 8 | Lost 1 | NR 3 | NRR 1.216

The run home

Nov 21 v Heat (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

The Stars are not only locked and loaded for their first Rebel WBBL finals campaign, they are also guaranteed of finishing in top spot with two matches remaining.

The Sydney hub means there are no home finals to play for, and the Stars’ have the luxury of managing their players through the final two matches before finals – however carrying on their winning momentum will also be critical against two finals contenders in the Sixers and the Heat.

They can also have a say in the top four, with both the Sixers and Heat needing wins to strengthen their hopes of a semi-final spot.

Sciver screamer! Nat flies to reel in a left-handed miracle

2nd: Brisbane Heat (14 points)

Played 12 | Won 6 | Lost 4 | NR 2 | NRR 0.379

The run home

Nov 21 v Stars (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Renegades (North Sydney Oval)

The two-time reigning champions appear to have clicked at the right time and head into the final weekend of the regular season full of momentum after winning five consecutive matches. The top-of-the-table Stars pose a significant test, but the Heat could drop that match and still advance with a win over the Renegades, although net run rate is likely to come into play.

Georgia Redmayne is enjoying a breakout WBBL season at her new club, while Laura Kimmince’s new-found confidence in a finisher role means they are rarely out of the contest and debutant Georgia Voll is holding her own against vastly more experienced bowlers. With the ball, Amelia Kerr remains a handful and leads the spin brigade, while Nicola Hancock is bowling heat.

Kimmince explodes with quick-fire cameo

3rd: Sydney Thunder (12 points)

Played 12 | Won 5 | Lost 5 | NR 2 | NRR 0.26

The run home

Nov 21 v Strikers (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Hurricanes (Drummoyne)

The Thunder have had mixed results of late but will play two sides ranked lower on the table this weekend. Their best chance of advancing is to win both and win well, as net run rate is likely to come into the equation. However they could drop one game and still advance, but would be relying on other results.

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes and England skipper Heather Knight have scored 603 runs between them this season and their performances in the middle-order will be critical, while left-arm spinner Sam Bates has been one of the tournament’s best with the ball throughout the tournament.

Darlington dominates with allround display to lift Thunder

4th: Perth Scorchers (12 points)

Played 12 | Won 5 | Lost 5 | NR 2 | NRR 0.208

The run home

Nov 21 v Hurricanes (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Strikers (North Sydney)

The Scorchers have suffered back-to-back losses in injured captain Sophie Devine’s absence and will hope the star allrounder returns from a lower back injury for this weekend’s do-or-die matches. They cannot afford a slip up against the ever-unpredictable Hurricanes, while their final match against the Strikers could wind up being a virtual elimination final.

Beth Mooney has continued to dominate at the top of the order and is the competition’s leading run-scorer, so the Scorchers will hope Devine returns and Amy Jones quickly finds her feet after coming back from a quad injury.

Warrior Devine destroys Thunder with allround excellence

5th: Sydney Sixers (12 points)

Played 10 | Won 5 | Lost 5 | NR 2 | NRR -0.07

The run home

Nov 21 v Renegades (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Stars (North Sydney)

The Sixers snapped a five-run losing streak against the Thunder on Wednesday and have kept their finals hopes well and truly alive.

They have a chance to flex their muscle against a Renegades side that has endured a tough season, while their final regular-season game against the No.1 ranked Stars could well determine whether The Sixers advance, or miss the finals for a second-straight tournament.

Alyssa Healy was her aggressive best against the Thunder and with Ashleigh Gardner (concussion) and Hayley Silver-Holmes (foot) on track to return for the weekend’s games, the Sixers are likely to be at full-strength.

Kapp takes three as Sixers fall short

6th: Adelaide Strikers (11 points)

Played 10 | Won 5 | Lost 6 | NR 1 | NRR 0.171

The run home

Nov 21 v Thunder (Drummoyne)

Nov 22 v Scorchers (North Sydney)

The Strikers remain alive in WBBL|06 but their passage to the top four became significantly tougher following their loss to the Renegades. Their sole no result means they are the only finals contender with an odd number of points, so barring any further washouts this weekend, net run rate will not be the concern for the Strikers, it is purely about winning.

If they win both their upcoming matches, they are through. Drop one, and they will be relying on the Sixers, and one of the Thunder and Scorchers – whichever one they manage to defeat – to also lose their other remaining match.

They were dealt a significant blow when captain Suzie Bates was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury, but have found other contributors with the bat with Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath and Stafanie Taylor aided by cameos from the likes of Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin and Maddie Penna. Teen quick Darcie Brown has been a revelation, while Sarah Coyte has proved a handful.

Penna hits highest score by a No.7 in WBBL history

7th: Melbourne Renegades (8 points)

Played 12 | Won 3 | Lost 9 | NR 2 | NRR- 1.011

The run home

Nov 21 v Sixers (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Heat (Drummoyne)

The Renegades and Hurricanes can mathematically still climb into the four, but there is a less than 0.5 per cent chance requiring a complex and unlikely sequence of results. What is more likely is that the Renegades will influence the final four when they take on the Sixers and the Heat. With nothing to lose, the they will be a tricky prospect and their win over the Stars proved that on their day, they can beat anyone.

Missing quick Lea Tahuhu for much of the season hurt the Renegades while the absence of Jess Duffin from the middle order was also sorely felt, with their top order all struggling to reach their usual heights. Likewise with the ball, the Renegades much-lauded spin attack did not have the seasons they would have hoped for, while tournament-ending injuries to Georgia Wareham and Maitlan Brown made matters all the tougher. The emergence of off-spinner Ella Hayward and the power-hitting of Courtney Webb were highlights.

Molineux posts classy fifty to push 'Gades to victory

8th: Hobart Hurricanes (8 points)

Played 12 | Won 3 | Lost 9 | NR 2 | NRR - 1.021

The run home

Nov 21 v Scorchers (North Sydney)

Nov 22 v Thunder (Drummoyne)

When the Hurricanes clicked this season, they were a quality team, unfortunately they paid the price for inconsistency and several narrow defeats. Their highlights included a thumping win over the Sixers, but that rollercoaster form showed when they were bowled out for 82 and 77 in their next two outings. Rachel Priest needed more support from the batters around her, and while their pace attack missed the influence of speedster Tayla Vlaeminck. However teen leg-spinner Amy Smith looks to be a star of the future.

However, they still have a chance to help shape the final four, with both the Scorchers and Thunder locked in the tight battle for the semi-finals.