WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

1st: Melbourne Renegades (16 points)

Played 11 | Won 7 | Lost 2 | NR 2 | NRR 0.323

The run home

Nov 17 v Thunder (Mackay)

Nov 19 v Hurricanes (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Heat (Mackay)

The Renegades are the first side through to this year's Weber WBBL Finals series. However their last three matches could yet prove pivotal.

Should they finish on top, the Renegades will advance directly to the final – a significant advantage. Finishing second would mean playing off in the qualifier on November 24; still an advantage over the sides who finish third and fourth, who will meet in the eliminator on November 23, with the winner of that game playing the second-ranked team in the qualifier a day later.

With their two of their three remaining matches against the bottom two sides, the Renegades have a red-hot chance of finishing on top.

However, their ability to host finals if they finish in the top two will depend on border restrictions.

Harmanpreet hammers Heat attack for six sixes

2nd: Perth Scorchers (14 points)

Played 11 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | NR 2 | NRR 0.654

The run home

Nov 17 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 20 v Stars (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Sixers (Adelaide Oval)

The Scorchers were denied a likely victory over Sydney Thunder on Thursday, with their game washed out after they had put on a hefty 2-184. However they remain 2.5 games clear inside the top four with three matches remaining.

They have bid farewell to Chamari Athapaththu after the Sri Lanka import departed for the ODI World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. And while the Scorchers will not be adding a replacement overseas player, they will draw confidence from recent strong form from Beth Mooney, Marizanne Kapp and Sophie Devine alongside 'golden arm' leading wicket taker Lilly Mills.

Mooney marvels with unbeaten 83

3rd: Brisbane Heat (13 points)

Played 10 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | NR 1 | NRR 0.474

The run home

Nov 13 v Sixers (Mackay)

Nov 14 v Strikers (Mackay)

Nov 19 v Thunder (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Renegades (Mackay)

The Heat have a game in hand on the Renegades and Scorchers, and the advantage of their final four matches on familiar turf in Mackay. Jess Jonassen's team are in a strong position to maintain their spot in the four and will knock the Renegades out of top spot if they can win all their remaining matches. But they will face two teams determined to make the top four in the Sixers and Strikers, and cannot afford to be complacent if they want to build momentum heading towards the finals.

Harris, Voll star as Heat thump Sixers in Adelaide

4th: Melbourne Stars (10 points)

Played 12 | Won 4 | Lost 6 | NR 2 | NRR -0.504

The run home

Nov 20 v Scorchers (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

A washout against the top-ranked Renegades on Thursday saw the Stars jump above the Strikers and Sixers into fourth spot. However, it is unlikely they will remain there, with just two games remaining compared to the Strikers' five. They do remain a mathematical chance of making the four, but would need to win both games by significant margins and have other results go their way. With their next game not until November 20 (the Strikers, by contrast, play three matches in that time) their season could be over by the time they meet the Scorchers at Adelaide Oval.

She's back! Lanning smashes half century as batting form returns

5th: Adelaide Strikers (9 points)

Played 9 | Won 4 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR 0.272

The run home

Nov 13 v Hurricanes (Mackay)

Nov 14 v Heat (Mackay)

Nov 17 v Scorchers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 20 v Sixers (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Stars (Adelaide Oval)

The Strikers are a point behind the Stars, and level on points with the sixth-ranked Sixers, but have extra games up their sleeve heading into the final leg of the regular season, meaning their fate remains in their own hands. Finishing inside the top two and earning a home final is not beyond them either, but they will need to upset the in-form Heat and Scorchers. The November 20 showdown with the Sixers at Adelaide Oval could determine which side advances.

Strikers outclass struggling Sixers to leap into top four

6th: Sydney Sixers (9 points)

Played 10 | Won 4 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR -0.034

The run home

Nov 13 v Heat (Mackay)

Nov 14 v Thunder (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Scorchers (Adelaide Oval)

The equation is fairly simple for the Sixers, whose form has been up and down throughout WBBL|07. They likely need to win all their remaining matches to jump ahead of the Strikers and into the top four. Making their run tougher is the fact they also need to beat the Heat and the Scorchers.

Gardner puts Heat attack to the sword with explosive 86

7th: Hobart Hurricanes (7 points)

Played 11 | Won 3 | Lost 7 | NR 1 | NRR -0.378

The run home

Nov 13 v Strikers (Mackay)

Nov 19 v Renegades (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Thunder (Mackay)

The Hurricanes have been oh so close on several occasions this tournament, finding themselves on the losing end of several tight encounters. A broken finger to star batter Rachel Priest has not helped matters, and with just three games remaining they have only the slimmest of mathematical chances of making the four.

Vlaeminck bowls Devine with an absolute peach

8th: Sydney Thunder (6 points)

Played 10 | Won 2 | Lost 6 | NR 2 | NRR -0.667

The run home

Nov 14 v Sixers (Mackay)

Nov 17 v Renegades (Mackay)

Nov 19 v Heat (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Hurricanes (Mackay)

Like the Hurricanes, the defending champions have a mathematical chance of advancing but it is extremely unlikely. They do, however, have a chance to end their season on a high note with some upset wins, and can have their say on the makeup of the top four.