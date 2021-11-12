WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

A thrilling finish to the regular season looms, and the battle for top spot – which this year provides a direct route to the final – is only just heating up

Laura Jolly

12 November 2021, 04:39 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo