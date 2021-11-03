Gardner, Bolton lead Sixers to superb team victory

Ashleigh Gardner’s half-century has led an all-round performance from Sydney Sixers, who recorded their fourth win of WBBL|07

Anna Pavlou

3 November 2021, 01:34 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo