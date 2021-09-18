Squad goals: How your club is shaping up for WBBL|07

The seventh edition of the Weber WBBL will get underway in just under a month, following confirmation the first 20 matches of the season will be played in Tasmania.

While border closures and lockdowns have left a cloud over the schedule , clubs have nonetheless been busy putting together their lists, with some major moves taking place.

In exciting news, there is the potential for India's players to take part in the league for the first time since WBBL|04, with the competition to kick off on October 14, just days after the end of their multi-format series against Australia.

However few players from England, or Pakistan, are expected to take part, given the upcoming limited-overs series between the sides in October.

As per previous seasons, clubs have an allowance of up to five marquee players and a maximum of three from overseas.

Australian marquees are those who hold a Cricket Australia contract for 2021-22, meaning Adelaide Strikers quick Darcie Brown has been elevated to that 15-player group, replacing recent retiree Delissa Kimmince.

Here's a definitive guide to how your club is currently placed ahead of WBBL|07.

* CA contracted Australian marquee player

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|06 result: 6th (6 wins, 7 losses, 1 no result)

International players signed: 1

Spots filled on contract list: 8 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Darcie Brown*, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath*, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

In: TBC Out: Ellen Falconer (Renegades)

WBBL|06 squad members off contract: Suzie Bates (NZ), Annie O'Neil, Alex Price, Megan Schutt*, Stafanie Taylor (WI)

After a slow start to the signing period, the Strikers are off and racing with a flurry of re-signings.

After missing out on the top four by a single point in a hotly contested race for the semi-finals last season, the Strikers have secured Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath, all-time leading wicket-taker Amanda-Jade Wellington and up-and-coming allrounder Maddie Penna, all on three-year deals.

Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin and Katie Mack have all penned one-year deals, while South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt will return for her second season as a Striker.

Darcie Brown's ascent to the marquee list will likely trigger a shift in how Adelaide approach their international slots; if the Strikers retain the services of Australia-contracted Megan Schutt as expected, they will have just one more spot for an overseas player.

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|06 result: Semi-finalists

International players signed: 2

Spots filled on contract list: 10 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Jess Jonassen* (c), Anneke Bosch (SA), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georiga Redmayne, Georgia Voll

In: Anneke Bosch Out: Delissa Kimmince (retired), Amelia Kerr

WBBL|07 squad members off contract: Maddy Green (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Lilly Mills, Courtney Sippel

After proving the doubters wrong last season, making the semi-finals despite losing leading run scorer Beth Mooney and key allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson to other clubs, the Heat have maintained a fairly stable list for the season ahead.

Captain Jess Jonassen is on a long-term deal and promising youngsters Georgia Voll, Charli Knott and Courtney Sippel are all locked in, as are key trio Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris and Laura Kimmince, giving the Heat a strong foundation.

While New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will miss this season after pulling out of the competition to focus on her mental health, they have added exciting young South Africa allrounder Anneke Bosch to their ranks.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|06 result: Eighth (3 wins, 9 losses, 3 no results)

International players signed: 2

Spots filled on contract list: 11 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Nicola Carey*, Mignon du Preez (SA), Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck*

In: Molly Strano (Renegades), Mignon du Preez (Stars), Rachel Trenaman (Thunder), Chloe Rafferty

Out: Corinne Hall (Thunder), Emma Flint (maternity leave)

WBBL|07 squad members off contract: Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews (WI), Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Chloe Tryon (SA)

The Hurricanes have been one of the biggest movers of the off-season and look poised for a crack at returning to the finals for the first time since WBBL|02.

First, they lured Molly Strano, the league's all-time leading wicket-taker, away from the Melbourne Renegades.

They then revealed the addition of impressive young allrounder Rachel Trenaman, who moves south from Sydney Thunder, and bolstered their overseas contingent with the addition of South Africa’s Mignon du Preez, who left the Stars after five seasons in green.

With one overseas spot left to fill, they are not done yet either.

The return of Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck will also provide a significant boost after she missed the entirety of last season with a foot injury.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|06 result: 7th (4 wins, 8 losses, 2 no results)

International players signed: 0

Spots filled on contract list: 9 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Sophie Molineux* (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham*, Courtney Webb

In: Holly Ferling (Stars), Ellen Falconer (Strikers)

Out: Molly Strano (Hurricanes), Maitlan Brown (Sixers)

WBBL|06 squad members off contract: Erin Fazackerley, Lizelle Lee (SA), Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (NZ), Lea Tahuhu (NZ)

The Renegades have a new captain in Sophie Molineux and a new coach in Simon Helmot but have bid farewell to star off-spinner Molly Strano after the all-time leading WBBL wicket-taker's move to the Hobart Hurricanes.

Their pace stocks have also taken a hit with Maitlan Brown's move to the Sydney Sixers, but they have recruited experienced fast bowler Holly Ferling from the Stars, and uncapped speedster Ellen Falconer from the Strikers.

They are also set to regain the services of Jess Duffin this season, with the former Australia batter returning having missed last summer after giving birth to her first daughter Georgie.

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|06 result: Runners-up

International players signed: 1

Spots filled on contract list: 7 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Meg Lanning* (c), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Kim Garth (Ire), Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland*, Elyse Villani

In: Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna Out: Alana King (Scorchers), Mignon du Preez (Hurricanes), Holly Ferling (Renegades), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver

WBBL|06 squad members off contract: Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand

After their remarkable rise last season from the bottom of the table to their first final, the Stars will be eager to build on that momentum, but they will have to do so without five key members of last year's campaign.

England's proposed tour of Pakistan will prevent Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt returning, while Alana King has shifted west to join the Perth Scorchers after six seasons in green and South Africa's Mignon du Preez has signed with the Hurricanes.

Coach Trent Woodhill has also moved on, replaced by Jarrad Loughman.

However, they have added Melbourne-based Irish allrounder Kim Garth to their ranks, and the 25-year-old's pace-bowling ability will be particularly critical as they try to overcome the likely losses of Sciver and Brunt.

Captain Meg Lanning remains on a multi-year deal, while Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland confirmed she was going nowhere when she penned a new deal.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|06 result: Semi-finalist

International players signed: 3

Spots filled on contract list: 13 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Sophie Devine (NZ) (c), Chamari Athapathu (SL), Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp (SA), Alana King, Beth Mooney*, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

In: Marizanne Kapp (Sixers), Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King (Stars)

Out: Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Emma King (retired), Nicole Bolton (Sixers)

WBBL|06 squad members off contract: Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Wyllie

The Scorchers have enjoyed another fruitful signing period as they look to improve on last year's semi-final appearance.

After securing the prized signature of South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp, who moves west after six seasons with the Sydney Sixers, they poached leg-spinner Alana King from the Melbourne Stars.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has also signed on, while New Zealand allrounder and Scorchers captain Sophie Devine has committed to the club for another season, rounding out their overseas contingent.

Beth Mooney and Heather Graham are among those remaining on multi-year deals, and Mathlida Carmichael, Chloe Piparo and Sam Betts have all signed new two-year deals, leaving the Scorchers with just two spots to fill.

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|06 result: 5th (6 wins, 6 losses, two no results)

International players signed: 0

Spots filled on contract list: 13 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Ellyse Perry* (c), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes

In: Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Jade Allen, Matilda Lugg

Out: Marizanne Kapp (Scorchers), Dane van Niekerk, Sarah Aley (retired), Maddy Darke, Jodie Hicks, Lisa Griffith

After missing finals for two consecutive years, the Sixers have rung the changes to strengthen their list. Talented young quick Maitlan Brown has been poached from the Melbourne Renegades, while experienced former international batter Nicole Bolton moves across from the Scorchers.

Excitingly, the Sixers have been linked to Indian opening batter Shafali Verma and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, after confirming they would not re-contract South Africa stars Marizanne Kapp (who has since joined the Scorchers) and Dane van Niekerk.

In good news, Ben Sawyer has been confirmed to coach the two-time title winners for one last season, after initially resigning to take on a full-time job with the national women's team.

Young ACT wicketkeeper Matilda Lugg and teenage leg-spinner Jade Allen have received their first contracts, and with all their local spots now filled, the departures of Jodie Hicks, Maddy Darke and Lisa Griffith are confirmed.

New list manager Lisa Sthalekar has suggested the Sixers will shake up how they approach their batting this season; if Verma does join the club she would likely form a potent opening partnership with Australia opener Alyssa Healy.

With a top six that would also include Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Garder, Erin Burns and Bolton, and a crop of young quicks including Australia squad members Brown and Stella Campbell, the Sixers are well placed to return to the top four.

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|06 result: Champions

International players signed: 0

Spots filled on contract list: 11 out of 15

WBBL|07 squad so far: Rachael Haynes* (c), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

In: Corinne Hall (Hurricanes)

Out: Rachael Trenaman (Hurricanes), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight

WBBL|06 squad members off contract: Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA)

The Thunder have locked in the majority of their title-winning squad, but a few questions marks remain around the reigning champions; namely, who will fill their overseas slots, and what impact border closures may have on player availability.

Two of last season's internationals Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will be unavailable due to England's proposed limited-overs tour of Pakistan, but with no South Africa tours, Shabnim Ismail will be available if re-signed.

With international batters needed, and Indian players expected to be available this season due to their tour of Australia, the Sydney club could target the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, or former player Harmanpreet Kaur.

Crucially, the Thunder's strong core of local talent remains – including young guns Hannah Darlington and Phoebe Litchfield, allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson and left-arm spinner Sam Bates – while captain Rachael Haynes has also signed on for another season.

However, with Haynes' partner expecting the couple’s first child in October, and Litchfield due to sit her final Year 12 exams, border closures could impact both players' availability if matches cannot be held in Sydney.

The club has bid farewell to opener Rachael Trenaman, who has moved south to the Hurricanes, but have welcomed Hobart veteran Corinne Hall, who will likely fill a role in the middle order.