WBBL wrap: Stars storm home as rain stays away

The final fixture of a jampacked day of WBBL action saw the Melbourne Stars FINALLY complete a match, as they joined the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers as Sunday's big winners

1 November 2020, 05:20 PM AEST

