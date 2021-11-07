Redmayne, Poonam star as Heat cruise against Thunder

Poonam roars as Heat cruise against Thunder

Poonam Yadav was the destroyer with the ball before Georgia Redmayne hit a fifty to see Brisbane Heat claim a convincing five-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in Adelaide.

Poonam (3-17) took the key wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Phoebe Litchfield to help restrict the Thunder to 7-143, while Redmayne's 45-ball 57 anchored a chase the Heat completed with 10 balls to spare.

Left-arm spinner Sam Bates took the big wicket of Grace Harris (6) inside the powerplay, but Redmayne was unfazed by the loss of her opening partner, putting on 41 for the second wicket with Georgia Voll.

Voll's charge was ended on 25 when she was bowled by Hannah Darlington, before Redmayne formed another key partnership with Mikayla Hinkley; the pair putting on 59 runs in 6.3 overs as the Heat opener brought up a half-century in 40 balls.

Ice-cool Redmayne guides the Heat home

Redmayne worked through the gears flawlessly, and Hinkley signalled her intent when she smacked a maximum off Bates.

Redmayne was caught at long on with 22 runs still required from the final four overs, but any hopes of a fightback were dashed when Laura Kimmince smacked a four and a six off the first two deliveries she faced.

Hinkley (33 off 25) and Kimmince (11 off 6) fell with two runs required, but Anneke Bosch iced victory with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Thunder lost opener Tahlia Wilson (4) in the third over after electing to set the Heat a target, but Mandhana and first drop Litchfield came together to put the pressure on the Brisbane attack.

Mandhana had the Thunder flying at 1-51 after the powerplay, before her compatriot Poonam Yadav brought about her undoing with an attempted pull caught at deep-mid-wicket, ending her 24-ball innings on 37, the leg-spinner then trapping Corinne Hall lbw a ball later.

Litchfield looked set for her second fifty of the tournament but also fell victim to Poonam, dismissed for 40 off 32, and the middle-order failed to fire with Deepti Sharma (8), Sammy-Jo Johnson (12) and Anika Learoyd (4) departing cheaply.

Captain Darlington smacked a six over deep mid-wicket in a late, unbeaten 19, carrying her side to 7-143.

The Heat are now clear in second spot ahead of the Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars.