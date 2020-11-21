Rebel WBBL|06

WBBL wrap: Heat topple Stars, Thunder grab vital win

It's another pivotal day of Rebel WBBL|06 action, the second last of the regular season, as teams jostle for places in the top four

Cricket Network

21 November 2020, 05:28 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo