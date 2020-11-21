WBBL wrap: Heat topple Stars, Thunder grab vital win

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

Full scorecard

By Laura Jolly at Drummoyne Oval

Sydney Thunder have kept their semi-final hopes alive and all but ended the Adelaide Strikers’ season with a narrow, final-over win at Drummoyne Oval.

After Sammy-Jo Johnson’s 3-25 kept the Strikers to 6-133, opener Rachel Trenaman laid the foundation for the chase with season-best 38 from 40 balls.

A move to elevate the powerful Johnson to No.3, made with the Thunder looking to improve their net run rate in a tight battle for the top four, did not pay off, as she was brilliantly caught by a diving Maddie Penna at square leg for seven.

Captain Rachael Haynes appeared immovable as she struck four boundaries to move her team closer to a crucial victory, only to be stumped off the bowling of Amanda-Jade Wellington with eight needed from eight deliveries.

But Thunder young guns Phoebe Litchfield (16no) and Tahlia Wilson (5no) held their nerve, seeing their team home with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

It moved the Thunder to third spot on 14 points with one game remaining against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Earlier, Katie Mack’s second half-century of the season led the Strikers to 6-133.

Johnson struck the early blow for the Thunder, removing Adelaide opener Tahlia McGrath for 12, before Shabnim Ismail collected the prized scalp of South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt for eight.

West Indies allrounder Stafanie Taylor joined Mack in a crucial 71-run stand but after she was run out on 33, and when Mack departed shorting after reaching fifty, the Strikers innings stalled.

While Adelaide could still make the finals, their fate could be sealed later this afternoon if the Scorchers defeat the Hurricanes.

Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Stars by three wickets with four balls to spare

Full scorecard

Heat's finals bid boosted with win over ladder-leader

By Laura Jolly at Drummoyne Oval

Brisbane Heat have moved closer to securing their spot in the Rebel WBBL finals, claiming a tense three-wicket win over the ladder leading Melbourne Stars.

Set 152 for victory, key contributions from captain Jess Jonassen (35 off 19), Georgia Redmayne (37 from 32) and Georgia Voll (34 from 28) put the Heat on track before Laura Kimmince (19no off 5) iced victory with four balls to spare, smacking two boundaries and an enormous six.

After Grace Harris holed out on eight in the third over, Jonassen produced her best knock of the season, hitting seven boundaries before being brought unstuck by the introduction of leg-spinner Alana King.

The best of Laura Kimmince's extraordinary hitting

Voll joined opener Redmayne to put on 44 for the third wicket, the pair bringing the required run rate down to a run a ball before Redmayne was brilliantly run out by Katherine Brunt, who collected a shot off her own bowling and pulled off a direct hit.

Voll’s composure belied her 17 years as she found the boundary four times and cleared it once, before Tess Flintoff struck to keep the Stars in the hunt.

Kimmince, hero of the Heat’s recent run of success, smacked an enormous six from the final ball of the 18th over to leave 10 needed from the last two overs.

Tess Flintoff’s tidy 19th over claimed two wickets and leaked just two runs, but Kimmince iced the win in style with consecutive boundaries.

Earlier, Mignon du Preez’s fourth half-century from her last five innings powered the Stars to 5-151.

Meg Lanning headed into the match averaging 82.1 against the Heat, so it was no surprise to see a fired up Delissa Kimmince celebrate wildly when she had the Stars captain caught at gully for a second-ball duck.

Stopping in-form South Africa batter Mignon du Preez (51 off 38) proved an entirely different problem for the Heat, however, hitting eight fours and a six to reach fifty off 36 deliveries, before spinner Charli Knott finally got the key wicket two balls later.

Natalie Sciver (33 off 28) kept the scoreboard ticking over amid economical displays from Amelia Kerr (1-23) and Grace Harris (2-8), before Alana King (17no off nine) and Katherine Brunt (16no off 11) provided the late flourish.

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Full scorecard

This match starts at 3.40pm AEDT at North Sydney Oval. Tune in on Channel 7, Fox Cricket, the CA Live app, or Kayo.

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

Full scorecard

This match starts at 7.05pm AEDT at North Sydney Oval. Tune in on Channel 7, Fox Cricket, the CA Live app, Kayo, or ABC radio.