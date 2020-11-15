WBBL wrap: Devine injured as Sixers lose again

Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers by 14 runs

Strikers surprise to hand Sixers fourth straight loss

By Sam Ferris at Drummoyne Oval

The Adelaide Strikers have kept their Rebel WBBL finals hopes alive with a gutsy win over the Sydney Sixers, who lost Ashleigh Gardner due to concussion and was unable to bat.

Defending 8-119, a total that looked unlikely at 6-56, the Strikers restricted the Sixers to just 9-105 to inflict a fourth-straight loss on the two-time champions.

Strikers skipper Megan Schutt was outstanding with 3-7 from her four overs, while contributions from Tegan McPharlin (41no), Katie Mack (29) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (1-11 from four) delivered the important win following yesterday's loss to the Heat.

More worrying than the defeat for the Sixers was the loss of Gardner, who was subbed out due to concussion following a jarring dive in the deep attempting to save four runs in the eighth over of Adelaide's innings.

Gardner took no further part in the match, subbed out for Maddy Darke, who made one batting at No.7.

The win means the Strikers temporarily move to fifth place to be just one point behind the fourth-placed Sixers, who were undefeated through their first six games but now find themselves with four wins, four losses and two no results.

The Strikers looked set to be bundled out for a double-digit score after skipper Ellyse Perry collected career best WBBL figures of 3-14.

But an inspiring cameo of 41 from 26 balls by McPharlin lifted the Strikers to a competitive total on a spicy wicket that still showed signs of the inconsistent bounce that featured in yesterday's match.

The Sixers' pursuit started with a reprieve when Alyssa Healy was dropped by Sarah Coyte on naught but the wicketkeeper-batter could not make the most of it, out for five to Australia teammate Schutt in the third over.

The Strikers kept the clamps on throughout the pursuit with a frugal bowling display, keeping Perry to 14 from 30 balls before she was bowled through the gate from a beauty by Coyte.

The disciplined bowled was supported by a sound performance in the field, most notably by Mack, who affected two run outs.

Erin Burns (28) kept the Sixers in the hunt but the task was too great as the Strikers completed a 14-run win.

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Thunder by 34 runs

Scorchers win over Thunder soured by Devine injury

By Laura Jolly at Sydney Showgrounds

The Perth Scorchers have posted a fourth-straight win to strengthen their position in the top four, cruising to a 34-run win over the Sydney Thunder.

However, they now face a nervous wait on the fitness of superstar skipper Sophie Devine, who left the field on Sunday following the final ball of her third over with what appeared to be a back injury.

Clubs will play another four matches across the next seven days to round out the regular season, leaving little time for recovery.

Devine, who took 2-12, had earlier been the main contributor for the Scorchers for the bat, hitting a 44-ball 45 in their innings of 8-131.

With the Thunder seeking to bounce back after consecutive defeats, captain Rachael Haynes promoted herself to join Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order.

However, Beaumont’s struggles continued when she was caught behind for one in the opening over of the chase, and Haynes scored just six before a superb swinging delivery from Taneale Peschel rattled her stumps.

A sharp catch from Lauren Down sent Phoebe Litchfield on her way for four, leaving the Thunder 3-28 at the end of the Powerplay.

England star Heather Knight loomed as the key to their chase but when she holed out to an outstanding catch from Nicole Bolton on 44, the wheels came off.

The Thunder lost 5-16 to be bowled out for 97, off-spinner Bolton finishing with 3-13 while leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (1-18) was also economical.

Earlier, Beth Mooney (26) made a speedy start, hitting a six from the first delivery she faced. But after being tied down by the Thunder spinners, she chipped a catch to a diving Tammy Beaumont.

Chloe Piparo continued to impress at first drop with a 25-ball 30, but after she fell to Thunder young gun Hannah Darlington, the middle-order failed to fire.

Darlington continued to impress fresh off dismissing Australia captain Meg Lanning on Saturday night, finishing her four overs with 3-21, while left-arm spinner Sam Bates (2-20) took her season wickets tally to 12.

