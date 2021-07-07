Festival weekends return as WBBL schedule takes shape

The Women's Big Bash show will return to the road this season, with the schedule for the competition's seventh season to be announced this week

Laura Jolly

7 July 2021, 10:09 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

