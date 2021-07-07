Festival weekends return as WBBL schedule takes shape

Fans around Australia will be able to cheer on their WBBL clubs in person this season, with the schedule for the seventh edition of the women’s T20 tournament to return to a festival weekend format.

After last season was played entirely in a bio-secure hub in Sydney due to COVID19 border closures, WBBL|07 will travel to each of the six state capitals, with matches to also return to regional areas.

The full schedule is due to be unveiled later this week, but cricket.com.au understands the season will begin under lights at North Sydney Oval on Thursday October 14, with the venue to host a bumper opening weekend of cricket featuring all eight teams.

Sydney was chosen to begin the season due to the short turnaround with Australia’s multi-format series against India, which concludes with the third and final T20I at North Sydney Oval on October 11.

Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart are also set to host festivals, while Brisbane Heat will host theirs at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast due to the redevelopment of Brisbane's Allan Border Field, while they will also make a return to Mackay.

The schedule will come with a COVID-19 caveat that outbreaks and border closures could force changes; recent outbreaks in Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland have seen the winter codes amend their fixtures on the run, while crowd restrictions have fluctuated.

The contract embargo for WBBL|07 lifted in late April, with Perth Scorchers among the clubs making big early moves.

The Scorchers have signed South Africa superstar Marizanne Kapp, who has spent six seasons with Sydney Sixers, alongside Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

It is unlikely England players will be available this season, due to a conflicting limited-overs tour of Pakistan that is due to run until October 22.

Given Australia’s strict quarantine requirements, and the proximity to the women’s Ashes starting in January, clubs who fielded England stars last season – including champions Sydney Thunder and runners-up Melbourne Stars – will have to look elsewhere for their overseas stars this time around.

In welcome news, India’s biggest stars could make their first appearance in the tournament since WBBL|04, with players including Hamarpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues set to already be in Australia following their multi-format series across September and early October.