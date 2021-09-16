Weber WBBL|07

WBBL relocates to Tasmania amid border closures

Twenty matches across the opening fortnight of WBBL|07 will be played in Tasmania, with players from Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra facing a fortnight of quarantine

Laura Jolly

16 September 2021, 11:01 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

