Launceston rain washes away WBBL's Super Saturday

Rain played havoc with the Weber WBBL's busy schedule of four Saturday matches in Launceston, with all four games abandoned.

Just 16 overs of play were possible, all of those coming from the opening Hobart Hurricanes-Adelaide Strikers match at Invermay Park which was eventually called off after play was delayed for more than an hour.

Then the scheduled 2pm match at the samevenue between the Melbourne Stars and the Brisbane Heat was called off without a ball being bowled.

The highly anticipated Sydney Smash between the Thunder and Sixers at the nearby University of Tasmania stadium was also abandoned without a single ball being delivered.

The fourth and final match of the day between the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades then suffered the same fate.

More than 15mm of rain had fallen on Launceston since 9am.

Hopes are brighter for Sunday's three matches with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting early rain to ease in the morning.

The Strikers will play the Heat at Invermay Park (10.15am AEDT), before a double-header at University of Tasmania stadium that will see the Sixers meet the Renegades at 1.40pm before the Scorchers play the Thunder at 5.15pm.

The first 24 matches of WBBL|07 are being played in Tasmania, after its government granted exemptions to players and staff from NSW, Victoria and the ACT to enter the state via hotel quarantine.

The tournament is then scheduled to move on to Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland, with four mid-week games to be played in Launceston on Tuesday and Wednesday, before next weekend's action is split between Launceston and Perth's Lilac Hill.

In Saturday's only action, the Hurricanes reached 5-107 from 16 overs, after the Adelaide Strikers won the toss, before the weather forced the players from the field.

Mignon du Preez top-scored with 39 off 35 balls, while Naomi Stalenberg was unbeaten on 21.

Darcie Brown (2-21) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-16) had done most of the damage with the ball.

Every wicket Wellington takes enhances her prospects of a national recall, given Australia's top wrist-spinner Georgia Wareham is out for an extended period because of a knee reconstruction.

Wellington has played 21 games for Australia and last played at the national level in 2018.