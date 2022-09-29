Weber WBBL|08

DRS confirmed for men's and women's Big Bash

Playing condition changes announced for 2022-23 season with DRS available in all BBL and 24 WBBL matches, with Power Surge extended to WBBL but Bash Boost and X-Factor scrapped

Jack Paynter

29 September 2022, 12:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

