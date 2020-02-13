Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Agar following in footsteps of greatness in breakout summer

South Australia bowler Wes Agar has transformed into a lean, mean, wicket-taking machine this summer and is now a key figure in the Redbacks pace attack

Louis Cameron

13 February 2020, 06:23 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

