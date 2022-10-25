Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Simmons steps down as Windies coach after Cup exit

Horror T20 World Cup campaign that saw two-time champs bow out with a whimper prompts Phil Simmons to step down as head coach after Test tour of Australia

Dave Middleton

25 October 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

