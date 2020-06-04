England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Three Windies players turn down chance to tour England

Selectors affirm that declining to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be held against players as the Windies prepare to face England

AFP

4 June 2020, 10:27 AM AEST

