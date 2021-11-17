Vodafone Men's Ashes

Idle Pucovski sees Ashes hopes drift away

Out of action since shoulder surgery last February and still suffering effects from concussion in late October, Will Pucovski's hopes of featuring in Test cricket this summer appear to have slipped him by

Jack Paynter

17 November 2021, 03:20 PM AEST

@jackpayn

