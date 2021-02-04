Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Pucovski 'touch and go' as Test stars return to Shield

Coaches recalibrate their plans for the resumption of the domestic season as Australia's Test stars return to their state teams

Martin Smith

4 February 2021, 12:58 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

