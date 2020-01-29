Pucovski to lead CA XI against England Lions

Boom Victoria batsman Will Pucovski has been named to captain a Cricket Australia XI to take on the visiting England Lions in three one-day matches next month.

Pucovski, who turns 22 next week, will lead the 14-man squad, which includes four Victorians and five Queenslanders, in the 50-over contests at the Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium.

The top-order batsman has established himself as one of Australia's brightest young talents and was on the verge of possible Test selection at the beginning of the summer when he withdrew himself from contention due to mental-health related reasons, which have afflicted him repeatedly throughout his brief first-class career.

Cricket Australia XI: Will Pucovski (c) (Vic), Max Bryant (Qld), Caleb Jewell (Tas), Jake Lehmann (SA), Alex Ross (SA), Brad Hope (WA), Jaron Morgan (WA), Will Sutherland (Vic), Xavier Crone (Vic), Blake Edwards (Qld), Matthew Kuhnemann (Qld), Cameron Boyce (Qld), Mitch Perry (Vic), Jack Prestwidge (Qld).

"It is pleasing to see Will Pucovski back in a national squad," said National Selector Trevor Hohns.

"Will has progressed well over the course of the summer and recently captained the Victorian second XI in a Twenty20 tournament in Queensland.

"These three games are an invaluable opportunity for Will to gain more captaincy experience against quality opposition.

"Several members of the squad will be joining the CA XI fresh from the KFC Big Bash League, while others will be arriving from state-based competitions. The matches against the England Lions provide them all with an opportunity to impress national coaches and selectors as we look to plan for the future.

"Among the more experienced members of the squad is Cameron Boyce. Cameron thoroughly deserves his opportunity after several good years in domestic 50- and 20-over cricket, most recently with the Melbourne Renegades, for whom he took 14 wickets this BBL season."

The National Selection Panel will name separate Cricket Australia XI and Australia A squads for the four-day segment of the England Lions tour next month.

The Lions have named strong 50-over and four-day squads for the tour of Australia. The four-day squad features off-spinner Dom Bess and opening batsmen Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley, all of whom featured in England’s recent 3-1 Test series victory over South Africa.

England Lions 50-over squad: Tom Abell (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Matt Milnes (Kent), Tom Moores (Nottinghamshire), Craig Overton (Somerset).

England Lions four-day squad: Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Sam Northeast (Hampshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Kent), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dominic Sibley (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey).

England Lions tour of Australia

Sunday, Feb 2: v Cricket Australia XI (Metricon Stadium) – 10.30am AEDT

Tuesday, Feb 4: v Cricket Australia XI (Metricon Stadium) – 10.30am AEDT

Thursday, Feb 6: v Cricket Australia XI (Metricon Stadium) – 10.30am AEDT

Sunday, Feb 9: v NSW XI (Drummoyne Oval) – 10am AEDT

Tuesday, Feb 11: v NSW XI (Drummoyne Oval) – 10am AEDT

Saturday, Feb 15 to Tuesday, Feb 18: v Cricket Australia A XI (Blundstone Arena) – 10.30am AEDT

Saturday, Feb 22 to Tuesday, Feb 25: v Australia A (Melbourne Cricket Ground) – 2pm AEDT

Monday, Mar 2 to Thursday, Mar 5: v NSW XI (North Dalton Park, Wollongong) – 10am AEDT