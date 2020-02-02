Pucovski retires hurt after freak accident

Victorian young gun Will Pucovski has retired hurt in a match on the Gold Coast after falling heavily and hitting his head in a freak incident at Metricon Stadium.

Batting for the Cricket Australia XI in their one-day match against the touring England Lions side, Pucovski was attempting a quick single when, as he slid his bat in order to make his ground, his bat stuck in the turf next to the drop-in pitch.

As the bat jarred, Pucovski’s momentum meant he fell forward and landed heavily, hitting his head on the ground.

Pucovski, who turns 22 today, retired his innings and will continue to be assessed by medical staff this afternoon. He is expected to undergo a concussion test, as per Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols.

The Victorian has a long history of concussion but was not knocked unconscious in the incident and was sitting and talking to medical staff on the boundary line as the match continued.

Pucovski is considered one of the brightest young cricketing prospects in Australia, but his development has been hampered by multiple concussions and a battle with mental illness.

The youngster has had an extraordinary run of bad luck with head knocks, the first of which came during a game of Australian Rules football when he was a teenager.

He has also been hit on the head by an errant ball during a net session, knocked his head on a door at his home in Melbourne and been struck on the helmet during matches for Victoria.

The right-hander was tipped to make his Test debut this summer before he withdrew from the CA XI match against Pakistan in November, citing mental illness.

Having returned to the Marsh Sheffield Shield with Victoria a few weeks later, he was this month named captain of the CA XI for their matches against the Lions.

"Obviously there's been some challenges, but I'm definitely making big strides forward," Pucovski said this week ahead of the first Lions game.

"I like doing it (captaincy). I guess I like thinking about the game, so in that sense it’s really good.

"Anytime you're selected to represent an Australia XI in any capacity is a huge honour.

"I've had a taste of it (Australian selection) here and there and it's been a pretty awesome experience when I have been in there. From a personal point of view I'd love to stay in these colours."

