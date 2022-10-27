Pucovski taking indefinite mental health break

Test-capped opener Will Pucovski will be unavailable for Victoria's upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania starting Saturday as he takes another break from the game for personal reasons, with no indication of when he will return.

Pucovski has previously taken sabbaticals for what he has described as "mental wellbeing" reasons, and had also battled numerous concussions and a lengthy rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the wake of his Test debut against India in 2021.

The 24-year-old returned to Shield cricket at the end of last summer, and has played two matches as well as a couple of Marsh One Day Cup games this season.

Pucovski's fine form continues with composed fifty

Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket Performance Graham Manou did not elaborate on the reasons for Pucovski's indefinite absence, but confirmed CV will continue to provide "all necessary support" for the talented right-hander.

"Player welfare is always our top priority; we’ll continue to work with Will to ensure he gets the support and space he needs and welcome him back when he's ready," Manou said today.

Pucovski had begun the current summer in prolific form, scoring a double-century for Victoria in the Toyota Second XI competition and then 64 in the season-opening Marsh Cup game.

But more recently he has struggled to get going at the top of the order, recording scores of 0, 9 and 37 in the Shield and five in a one-dayer against WA.

He did not play in this week's Marsh Cup fixture in Launceston, and his place in the Shield squad has been taken by top-order batter Ashley Chandrasinghe who has yet to represent his state.

Victoria Sheffield Shield squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

If you or someone you know needs support, visit https://www.beyondblue.org.au/