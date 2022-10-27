Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Pucovski taking indefinite mental health break

Victoria batter Will Pucovski will take some time away from the game for personal reasons

Andrew Ramsey

27 October 2022, 03:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo