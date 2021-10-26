Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Full Shield round to fire up race for Ashes spots

All six Sheffield Shield teams will be in action from Wednesday, with Victoria and NSW playing for first time this summer as young gun Will Pucovski is backed to return next round

26 October 2021, 03:34 PM AEST

