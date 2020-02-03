England Lions Tour of Australia

Concussed Pucovski ruled out of England matches

Batsman replaced for one-day leg of Lions tour after fresh concussion following fall in Sunday's opening match

Martin Smith

3 February 2020, 11:40 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo