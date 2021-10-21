Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

'Resilient' Pucovski set to return next month

Victoria coach Chris Rogers has backed Will Pucovski to play in the Ashes this summer despite his latest concussion

AAP

21 October 2021, 12:47 PM AEST

