Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Pucovski to have shoulder reconstruction

Australia and Victoria opener's season is over after electing to go under the knife for reconstructive surgery to fix his shoulder issue

Sam Ferris

18 February 2021, 03:12 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo