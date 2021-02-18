Pucovski to have shoulder reconstruction

Pucovski joins injury list with shoulder complaint

Australia batsman Will Pucovksi will go undergo a full shoulder reconstruction next week with an eye to be fully fit for next summer's Ashes series.

Pucovski hurt his right shoulder in his Test debut last month at the SCG, where he scored 62 and 10 opening the batting.

The injury ruled the 23-year-old out of the fourth Test at the Gabba and has not played since.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers confirmed Pucovski pulled up sore after a hit in the nets last week and said it was unlikely the youngster would play in Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against NSW in Sydney, which started yesterday.

Opting to go under the knife now leaves Pucovski with the best part of nine months to rehabilitate and prepare for England's tour of Australia next summer.

Renowned surgeon Dr. Greg Hoy will perform the operation. Pucovski's recovery time is expected to take four to six months.

"The medical advice is this is the best way forward for Will to prepare him for the 2021-22 season," said Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket Shaun Graf. "We'll work closely with Will throughout his rehabilitation and look forward to seeing him back playing for Victoria and Australia later this year."

The postponement of the South Africa Test tour means Australia have no red-ball cricket scheduled until the next home summer, which will likely start with a Test against Afghanistan before five Ashes Tests.

Pucovski stormed to his Test debut having posted scores of 255no and 202 to start the Shield summer, but a Baggy Green had to wait after he was concussed in a tour match in the lead up to the first Test in Adelaide.

The concussion ruled him out of the first two Tests but he was declared fit to play in Sydney, where he became Australia's 460th men's Test player.