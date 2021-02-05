Australian Cricket Awards

Sutherland joins prestigious list with Bradman award

Victoria seamer Will Sutherland has gotten a glimpse of the big time from his state teammates and a stint with Australia A to sharpen his resolve ahead of the resumption of the first-class season

Sam Ferris

5 February 2021, 01:00 PM AEST

@samuelfez

