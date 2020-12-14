WNCL 2021

World Cup hopefuls get chance to shine as WNCL confirmed

A full eight-round women's 50-over domestic season will begin on January 15

Laura Jolly

14 December 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo