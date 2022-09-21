Women's Ashes - Test

Women's Ashes to feature five-day Trent Bridge Test

The 2023 women's Ashes will see Australia and England go head-to-head at iconic venues including Lord's and The Oval

Laura Jolly

21 September 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

