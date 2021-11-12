Leading Indian players push the case for women’s IPL

Both Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, two of India’s best T20 batters, said a women’s Indian Premier League would give young players the exposure they need before entering the international arena

Laura Jolly

12 November 2021, 02:36 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

