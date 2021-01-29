All you need to know for the new WNCL season

When does it start?

After three delays, the Women's National Cricket League – Australia's national women's domestic 50-over competition – will finally get underway on Saturday, January 30 when the ACT Meteors host Queensland in Canberra.

The competition typically starts in September, with rounds spread across the summer, but the start was postponed this year due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Scheduled starts on January 15 and then January 25 were also pushed back as border closures forced changes to the schedule. But Cricket Australia remains hopeful of holding a full 29-game season, culminating in the final on March 27.

What's different this summer?

The schedule looks rather different to previous seasons and forced changes to the first few rounds mean some teams – including NSW and South Australia – will host fewer matches than in previous summers.

As it stands, the schedule does not include hubs – unlike the Rebel WBBL, which was held entirely in Sydney – and each of the seven teams will play eight matches, with every state hosting at least one game.

How can I follow the WNCL?

All matches will be scored live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app so you can keep up-to-date with every ball, while we'll also provide added written coverage and video highlights throughout the tournament. The final scheduled for March 27 will be streamed live and free on cricket.com.au.

What about going to a game?

In good news, all states and territories due to host WNCL matches throughout this season have confirmed that matches will be open for the general public to attend! Get along to cheer on your state and watch the best in the business up close.

What's at stake?

The winning state will be presented with the Ruth Preddey Cup. Western Australia are the reigning champions after claiming their first title last season, while the NSW Breakers have claimed 'Ruth' on 20 occasions.

For the players, however, there is another carrot – the chance to impress national selectors ahead of next month’s tour of New Zealand, and the 2022 50-over World Cup, also to be held in New Zealand.

How are the squads looking?

The start of the season is set to feature the biggest names in Australian cricket, while some well-known faces will be making their debut for new states.

Victoria look strong with six Australian-contracted players on their list, alongside the likes of international representatives Elyse Villani and Molly Strano, while New South Wales' field a list including Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns.

However, the New Zealand tour will shake things up come March, with those selected for Australia's limited-overs campaign unavailable for the back end of the season and the final.

Moves to look out for include Sammy-Jo Johnson’s shift from Queensland to NSW, the arrival of Jemma Barsby, Courtney Webb and Josie Dooley at South Australia, and Heather Graham's impending debut for Tasmania.

*Denotes a Cricket Australia contracted player

ACT Meteors: Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes (c), Amy Yates

In: Rebecca Carter, Allison McGrath, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter

Out: Anna Lanning (Victoria), Isabelle Afaras, Sarah Coyte, Claire Koski

NSW Breakers: Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes*, Alyssa Healy (c)*, Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

In: Sammy-Jo Johnson (Queensland), Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd

Out: Naomi Stalenberg (Tasmania), Sarah Aley (retired), Rene Farrell (retired), Saskia Horley

Queensland Fire: Tess Cooper, Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen (c)*, Delissa Kimmince*, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

In: Tess Cooper, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Georgia Voll,

Out: Jemma Barsby (South Australia), Josie Dooley (South Australia), Sammy-Jo Johnson (NSW), Kirby Short (retired), Haidee Birkett

South Australia: Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma De Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath* Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Megan Schutt (c)*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Jemma Barsby (Queensland), Josie Dooley (Queensland), Courtney Webb (Tasmania), Brooke Harris

Out: Shae Daley, Stacey Oates, Tabatha Saville

Tasmania: Chloe Abel, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey*, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn (c), Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

Ins: Heather Graham (Western Australia), Rachel Priest (New Zealand), Naomi Stalenberg (New South Wales), Chloe Abel, Amy Smith

Outs: Courtney Webb (South Australia), Stefanie Daffara, Erin Fazackerley, Katelyn Fryett, Emma Manix-Geeves

Victoria: Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Meg Lanning (c)*, Sophie Molineux*, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry*, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland*, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

In: Kim Garth (Ireland), Anna Lanning (ACT), Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Zoe Griffiths

Out: Alana King (Western Australia), Kristen Beams (retired), Rhiann O'Donnell, Chloe Rafferty

Western Australia: Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo (c), Georgia Wyllie

In: Alana King (Victoria), Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wylie

Out: Heather Graham (Tasmania), Sophie Devine, Kath Hempenstall, Ashlee King

*Denotes a Cricket Australia contracted player