Dettol T20I v New Zealand

World Cup finalists set fresh date with T20 tour of NZ

Australia's Test and T20 teams will be in action simultaneously in two separate countries next March with a T20 side in New Zealand while the Test team tour Pakistan

Dave Middleton

12 November 2021, 10:13 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

