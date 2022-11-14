Best XI: Our World Cup team of the tournament

Alex Hales (Eng)

M: 6 R: 212 SR: 147.22 Ave: 42.40 HS: 86no

Hales earned a late recall to the England set-up when injury and form befell Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy respectively, and it proved a fortunate twist of fate for the new world champs. No-one has scored more runs in the BBL in the past three seasons than Hales, who produced key knocks in the wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand, then a semi-final special against India.

Jos Buttler (Eng, c/wk)

M: 6 R: 225 SR: 144.23 Ave: 45 HS: 80no Ct: 9

The England captain took more catches than any 'keeper in the tournament and finished fourth on the run-scorers list as well. Even after the rain-marred defeat to Ireland, Buttler retained a composed outlook as leader and then promptly compiled a match-winning 73 against New Zealand. In the semi-final, his 80no in concert with Hales propelled England's charge to the decider, where his outrageous scooped six off Naseem Shah amid a momentum-shaping 26 highlighted his no-fear approach as he set his side on course for the win.

Virat Kohli (Ind)

M: 6 R: 296 SR: 136.40 Ave: 98.66 HS: 82no

India's talisman began the tournament with a remarkable 82no to see his side home against Pakistan, and his strong form continued throughout. The leading run-scorer in the tournament, Kohli was the rock around which India built their success, though he drew some criticism for his relatively sedate semi-final hand against England in Adelaide, which was ultimately lost.

Suryakumar Yadav (Ind)

M: 6 R: 239 SR: 189.68 Ave: 59.75 HS: 68

The 'SKY' phenomenon hit its straps through this World Cup owing to a series of dazzling displays from the 32-year-old right-hander. Three half-centuries, all scored at a rapid pace, made Yadav one of the tournament's most consistent performers, while also one of its liveliest and most devastating, with his 360-degree strokeplay earning gushing comparisons with the legendary AB de Villiers.

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

M: 5 R: 201 SR: 158.26 Ave: 40.20 HS: 104

The largely unheralded Phillips scored more than half his runs in his outstanding rescue act against Sri Lanka but it was a century that effectively pushed the Kiwis into the semi-finals. Against England the 25-year-old right-hander was again the star turn for his side, smashing 62 from 36 in defeat to underline his status as a genuine T20 star. He also took perhaps the catch of the tournament (see above).

Sikandar Raza (Zim)

M: 8 R: 219 SR: 147.97 Ave: 27.37 HS: 82 W: 10 SR: 14.4 Econ: 6.50 BB: 3-19

Billed as one to watch ahead of the qualifiers, Sikandar Raza promptly delivered with a blazing 82 in Zimbabwe's first-up win over Ireland. And while his batting was up and down – and notably lacking in a big performance against a top nation – his bowling was a constant menace, and never more so than in his side's shock win over Pakistan, in which he took 3-25 to be player of the match.

Shadab Khan (Pak)

M: 7 W: 11 SR: 14.1 Econ: 6.34 BB: 3-22 R: 98 SR: 168.96 Ave: 24.50 HS: 52

Pakistan's leg-spinning allrounder enjoyed a fine tournament as a regular threat with the ball, taking wickets at a miserly economy rate en route to the final. Even in defeat to England, the tournament's equal fifth highest wicket-taker performed admirably, taking 1-20 from his four overs and making 20 from 14 balls, while his furious 52 from 22 balls against South Africa was one of the highlights of the World Cup.

Sam Curran (Eng)

M: 6 W: 13 SR: 10.4 Econ: 6.52 BB: 5-10

England's unassuming left-armer had enjoyed a fine World Cup by the time his side arrived in the final, with the highlight to that point being a career-best haul of 5-10 against Afghanistan. Curran took it to the next level in the decider, producing a player-of-the-match display with 3-12 and sealing the player-of-the-tournament award in the process.

Mustafizur Rahman (Ban)

M: 5 W: 3 SR: 40 Econ: 5.60 BB: 2-15

The most left-field of our picks given he only took three wickets for the tournament, Mustafizur Rahman gets the nod as a point of difference to the other quicks. His cutters and pinpoint yorker means he is an excellent option through the middle and then at the death alongside Curran. Only Nortje had a better economy rate for the tournament than the rubber-wristed Bangladeshi among bowlers to send down at least 15 overs. Strong performances against South Africa, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Netherlands reaffirmed Mustafizur's reputation as one of T20 cricket's craftiest operators.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pak)

M: 7 W: 11 SR: 13.7 Econ: 6.15 BB: 4-22

A tournament that ended in heartbreak and the possible relapse of a knee injury was an unfitting conclusion for the game's most exciting new-ball bowler. That Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in the first over of Pakistan's games against South Africa (having Quinton de Kock caught), in the semi-final against NZ (trapping Finn Allen lbw) and the final against England (bowling Alex Hales) underlined his unmatched ability to deliver early wickets. A slow start to the tournament saw the left-armer go wicketless against India and Zimbabwe – perhaps it was little coincidence Pakistan failed to win either. But with his side on the ropes, Shaheen snared 11 scalps in the next five matches before limping off the MCG in Sunday's final.

Anrich Nortje (SA)

M: 5 W: 11 SR: 9.5 Econ: 5.37 BB: 4-10

A key part of a South African side that had looked set to finally give a white-ball tournament a real shake, Anrich Nortje cemented his status as one of cricket's liveliest bowlers despite the Proteas falling short of expectations. Alongside Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, the right-armer helped form a fearsome pace trio. Four-wicket hauls against Bangladesh and Pakistan ensured he finished the Super 12s as its leading wicket-taker, while no bowler had a better economy rate for the tournament (minimum 15 overs). Australian fans will eagerly await the right-armer's Test bow on these shores next month.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Semi-final 1: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets

Semi-final 2: England beat India by 10 wickets

Final: England beat Pakistan by five wickets

