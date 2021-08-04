Vodafone Men's Ashes

World Test Championship 2: Everything you need to know

Get up to speed with the key changes and which Test series will count towards the second edition of the World Test Championship

Martin Smith

4 August 2021, 10:29 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo