Vodafone Test Series v India

Saha gets nod over Pant as India name XI

India give gloves to Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw holds on to the opening spot while Umesh Yadav wins the third seamer spot

Sam Ferris in Adelaide

16 December 2020, 06:55 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo