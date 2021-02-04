India v England Men's - Tests

Blow for England as ‘freak incident’ sidelines Crawley

The Test No.3 will miss at least the first two matches of India series after suffering wrist injury

Cricket Network

4 February 2021, 08:02 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo