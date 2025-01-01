Smash Series Cricket – Terms of participation

1. Application

1.1. The online registration form and these Terms of Participation (which may be amended by Cricket Australia (CA) from time to time and are accessible at https://www.cricket.com.au/participation-terms-and-conditions (Terms and Conditions) are the conditions upon which you agree to participate in Smash Series Cricket (Program).

2. Participant Acknowledgement

2.1. I am a Program participant who is the subject of this registration (the Participant).

2.2. Image Use Consent: Unless CA is notified to the contrary, I (for myself, my heirs, executors and administrators) agree that: (i) I give our permission to CA, my home State or Territory Cricket Association (State Association) and their partners, representatives, agents and assigns (Authorised Parties) to use, reproduce and publish in any communication medium whatsoever television and photographic image/s of me obtained from my participation in the Program, as determined by the Authorised Parties (jointly or severally) from time to time, for educational, community cricket, promotional, commercial or marketing purposes; (ii) the foregoing permission is unconditional and applies in perpetuity; (iii) no fee or remuneration will be provided for my appearance in any such communication mediums; and (iv) I waive, release and forever discharge the Authorised Parties from all claims, actions and liability relating to its use of said television and photographic image/s.

2.3. Indemnity and Release Declaration: In consideration of allowing me to participate in the Program, I agree with CA and the State Association as follows:

I am responsible for organising transportation as a Participant to and from the Program and indemnify the State Association and CA for all liability and costs associated with my failure to arrange such transportation; I acknowledge that participation in the Program involves inherent risks, hazards and dangers including the risk of injury and risks associated with heat and exposure to the sun. To the full extent permitted by law: I agree to absolve, indemnify and keep indemnified CA, the State Association and their directors, officers, employees, volunteers, sponsors and agents involved in the Program against all costs, losses or damages however caused arising from or in relation to my participation in the Program. I agree to waive, release and forever discharge CA, the State Association and their directors, officers, employees, volunteers, sponsors and agents involved in the Program from all claims and/or causes of action that I have may have (including for negligence) arising from any injury, loss or damage of any kind suffered by me including personal injury, illness or death and/or loss or damage to any property (in so far as this does not breach the provisions of the Australian Consumer Law or any State Consumer Law) arising either directly or indirectly out of the my participation in the Program. I authorise registered Program c oordinators to arrange medical or hospital treatment (including, without limitation, ambulance transportation) and I indemnify the State Association and CA for all associated costs.

3. Player Code of Behaviour

3.1. By registering in the Program I agree that I understand and will adhere to the following code of behaviour:

Play by the rules; Never argue with an umpire. If you disagree, have your captain, coach or manager approach the umpire in an appropriate manner during a break or after the game; Control your temper. Verbal abuse of officials and sledging other players, deliberately distracting or provoking an opponent are not acceptable or permitted behaviours in cricket; Work equally hard for yourself and your teammates. Your team’s performance will benefit and so will you; Be a good sport; Treat all participants in cricket as you like to be treated. Do not bully or take unfair advantage of another competitor; Cooperate with teammates and opponents. Without them there would be no competition; and Respect the rights, dignity and worth of every person regardless of their gender, ability, cultural background or religion.

4. Limitation of Liability and Release

4.1. I understand that there are inherent risks associated with participation in the Program, which may result in personal injury (even of a serious nature) and that I fully accept and agree to bear those risks.

4.2. I agree not to bring any claim, demand, action or proceeding against CA (which shall include its directors, employees, agents and volunteers) for any damage, loss or injury whatsoever that I may suffer from participation in the Program.

4.3. CA’s liability to me (including that of its directors, employees, agents and volunteers) is limited (at CA’s election) to CA repaying any amounts paid by you under these Terms and Conditions to CA or supplying or resupplying any Program services to which I am entitled in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.

Cancellation and Refunds and Termination

5.1. Once I have registered for the Program, a refund will only be provided in accordance with the Program’s Refund Policy (which is located at https://www.community.cricket.com.au/elp-refund-policy).

5.2. CA may terminate my participation in the Program on reasonable grounds at any time, including if my behaviour interferes with another participant’s safety or enjoyment of the Program.

5.3. CA may, in its absolute discretion, change a Program or part of a Program, including dates, session times, durations and locations.

6 Privacy

6.1. Personal information that CA collects on registration in the Program is used for the purpose of processing your application. CA may also use this information to send you CA and Program related information or offers.

6.2. CA may disclose your information to other organisations for the purpose of processing your application, research and development and performance evaluation, and otherwise in accordance with CA’s privacy policy (which is located at www.cricket.com.au/privacy).

7. At-Match Activity (eg. at BBL and International Match venues)

7.1. If I am selected for and attend a ‘Smash Series Cricket’ on-ground activity at an Australian Cricket match venue (At-Match Activity) I agree to the following At-Match Activity Participation Terms.

7.2. I agree that in consideration of allowing me to participate in the At-Match Activity, I (for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators and next of kin) represent and warrant to, and agree with CA, the State Association, the operator of the venue where the At-Match Activity takes place (Venue Operator) (together the “Operators”) that: