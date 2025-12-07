InMobi
Brisbane Fan Zone

A Summer Tradition Returns

4-7 December 2025 | The Gabba, outside gate 2

The Brisbane Fan Zone is here 

From 4-7 December, enjoy the roar of the Ashes crowd, local flavours and live performances at the Gabba. Experience all things Queensland, enjoy the beach and catch the Ashes on the big screen. Whether you come for the cricket, culture or just the buzz, it all comes together outside Gate 2.   

What to Expect?  

  • World Class Cricket- Including the legendaryAshes showdown at the Gabba 4-8 December.  
  • See it all, live – The Ashes will be broadcasted to a big screen in the Fan Zone so everyone can enjoy the cricket. 
  • Great music - Catch local DJ sets across the fan zone. 
  • Family-Friendly Fun - Cricket, activities, entertainment and games for all ages.

The Fan Zone hours will run in line with the Test innings. 

Partner Activations at the Gabba Test 2025

  • Kayo Sports Beach

    Watch from the Kayo beach activation out the front of the stadium.

  • Legendary Speed Challenge by Aussie Broadband

    Test yourself against speed guns and see how fast you bowl in the nets.

  • Toyota DJ Tower

    Enjoy summer vibes and great music from the Toyota DJ Tower

Queensland Tourism Info

Get ready for an unforgettable summer in Brisbane as the Ashes return to the iconic Gabba. With Australia and England going head-to-head in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries, the city will be buzzing with colour, energy and excitement. Beyond the boundary, Brisbane offers the perfect backdrop for fans looking to elevate the match-day experience, from award-winning restaurants and rooftop bars with sweeping city views to river adventures, bridge climbs and island escapes all within easy reach. Brisbane sets the scene for a summer to remember.

What to do around the Gabba

Before or after cheering on the action at the cricket, take time to immerse yourself in the bustling urban precinct surrounding the iconic Gabba. With vibrant streets, lively venues and a diverse range of eateries, the Gabba and its surrounds offer far more than just a quick bite - serving up the perfect blend of flavour, atmosphere and local Brisbane spirit.

Learn more

The ultimate five-day itinerary

Explore Brisbane’s diverse wonders with this action-packed summer itinerary. Whether you’re drawn to immersive art exhibitions, award-winning dining, exciting adventure attractions or an island escape, this five-day itinerary is your ultimate guide to experiencing the best of what Brisbane has to offer.

Learn more

Explore more of Queensland

Queensland is just getting started. Stay a little longer and swap your seat in the stands for one on the sand, snorkel the Great Barrier Reef, surfing on the Gold Coast, or pull up a seat at an Outback pub or rooftop bar. In Queensland, the adventures are just as legendary as the footy.

Learn more