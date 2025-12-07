The Brisbane Fan Zone is here

From 4-7 December, enjoy the roar of the Ashes crowd, local flavours and live performances at the Gabba. Experience all things Queensland, enjoy the beach and catch the Ashes on the big screen. Whether you come for the cricket, culture or just the buzz, it all comes together outside Gate 2.

What to Expect?

World Class Cricket - Including the legendary Ashes showdown at the Gabba 4-8 December.

See it all, live – The Ashes will be broadcasted to a big screen in the Fan Zone so everyone can enjoy the cricket.

Great music - Catch local DJ sets across the fan zone .

Family-Friendly Fun - Cricket, activities, entertainment and games for all ages.

The Fan Zone hours will run in line with the Test innings.