The spirit of Christmas and Cricket are coming to Adelaide across three epic summer days.

Santa’s Sleigh. Music playing. Friends Laughing. Cricket in full swing.

From 17th December, the joy of Christmas comes to the cricket as Australia host England in the Ashes Christmas Test 2025.

Located in Pennington Gardens, outside the Eastern gates of Adelaide Oval, it’s your off-field playground packed with entertainment, activities and the unbeatable vibe of the Ashes.

What to Expect

Interactive Cricket Zones – Get hands-on in skills challenges and fan experiences for all ages with iconic spaces that we all love to enjoy in summer

Live Screens – Don't miss a moment of the action with live screens on display across the summer festival

Live Entertainment & Music – Soak up summer sounds from local DJs

Food Trucks & Local Flavours – Taste your way through Adelaide's best bites

Family-Friendly Activities – Games, giveaways and fun for the whole crew

A True Summer Tradition – Celebrate everything we love about cricket and summer in one buzzing space

The festival hours will run in line with the Test innings. Come down and celebrate Christmas at the cricket!