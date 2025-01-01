InMobi
Christmas Test 2025

A Summer Tradition Reimagined

17-21 December 2025 | Pennington Gardens, Adelaide

The spirit of Christmas and Cricket are coming to Adelaide across three epic summer days. 

Santa’s Sleigh. Music playing. Friends Laughing. Cricket in full swing. 

From 17th December, the joy of Christmas comes to the cricket as Australia host England in the Ashes Christmas Test 2025.

Located in Pennington Gardens, outside the Eastern gates of Adelaide Oval, it’s your off-field playground packed with entertainment, activities and the unbeatable vibe of the Ashes. 

What to Expect 

  • Interactive Cricket Zones – Get hands-on in skills challenges and fan experiences for all ages with iconic spaces that we all love to enjoy in summer 
  • Live Screens – Don't miss a moment of the action with live screens on display across the summer festival 
  • Live Entertainment & Music – Soak up summer sounds from local DJs 
  • Food Trucks & Local Flavours – Taste your way through Adelaide's best bites 
  • Family-Friendly Activities – Games, giveaways and fun for the whole crew 
  • A True Summer Tradition – Celebrate everything we love about cricket and summer in one buzzing space 

The festival hours will run in line with the Test innings. Come down and celebrate Christmas at the cricket!

Partner Activations at the Christmas Test 2025

  • Aus Vintage Chateau Marmalade

    Make your way to the Liquourland Lounge and get to know the pouring partner of Liquorland

  • Big Bash Bowl Off

    Get into the big bash bowling cage and test your skills

  • Chemist Warehouse Mini Mart & Giveaways

    Grab your match-day essentials on the go thanks to Chemist Warehouse

  • Kayo Sports Beach

    Watch from the Kayo beach activation out the front of Adelaide Oval

  • Gillette Tashes Barber

    Get your match-day trim thanks to Gillette

  • Legendary Speed Challenge by Aussie Broadband

    Test yourself against speed guns and see how fast you bowl in the nets

  • Liquorland Lounge

    Cricket on the big screen, sit back and enjoy the atmosphere

  • Qantas Spin to Win

    Spin To Win a selection of prizes thanks to Qantas

  • Smash Series Cricket presented by Gatorade

    Smash your way through summer like a backyard bandit with new Smash Series Cricket!

  • The KFC Big Bucket

    Snap a pic with the giant KFC Bucket and score your Buckethead for the match

  • Toyota HiLux Rivalry Display

    The HiLux one stump challenge, hit the stump to win a selection of prizes

  • Westpac Ball Catch

    Test out your catching ability and go in the draw to win a selection of prizes