Pink Test 2026

The fierce rivalry between Australia and England in The Ashes will conclude in Sydney this January, and if you’re heading along, make sure you have everything you need to make the most of this unforgettable experience. Along with the world-class cricket action, fans will once again unite on day two of the Pink Test to turn the SCG into a sea of pink in support of the McGrath Foundation.

Official charity partner of the NRMA Insurance Pink Test Since 2009, Cricket Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground and the McGrath Foundation have worked together to make the Pink Test one of the world’s biggest charitable sporting events. Thanks to the generosity of the cricket community and the entire nation, the Pink Test has helped us deliver our world leading cancer nursing care across Australia. See more