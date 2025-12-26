The fierce rivalry between Australia and England in The Ashes will conclude in Sydney this January, and if you’re heading along, make sure you have everything you need to make the most of this unforgettable experience. Along with the world-class cricket action, fans will once again unite on day two of the Pink Test to turn the SCG into a sea of pink in support of the McGrath Foundation.
Pink Test 2026
4-8 January 2026 | Sydney Cricket Ground
NRMA Insurance T20 International
Following the Ashes series, Australia will take on the force of India in the NRMA Insurance Women’s Multi-Format Series. The opening match is a T20 International under lights, hosted at the SCG on 15 February. Every over will bring passion. Grit. Pressure. It’s a perfect night out for fans of all ages with world-class cricket, vibrant crowds, and plenty to enjoy on and off the field.
Visit Sydney
Sydney has new experiences around every corner. Visit the official tourism, destination and events website to be guided through Sydney to make the most of your time while the cricket is in town.
Enjoy the Views
The big-ticket attractions here are the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, which you can walk up with BridgeClimb Sydney. If heights aren’t your thing you’ll be happy to hear the Pylon Lookout also offers fantastic views of the harbour and beyond.
Eat & drink
Sydney comes with plenty of bars and pubs that offer panoramas over the city and its dazzling harbour. Here are the standout venues for enjoying a cold one with the bonus of perspective of one of the world’s most beautiful cities.
Aqua Adventures
With its incredible harbour, long coastline and numerous creeks, rivers and waterways, Sydney is an aquatic playground. From surfing to snorkelling, kayaking to white-water rafting, here are the must-try water sports and activities in Sydney.