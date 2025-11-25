InMobi
West Fest 2025

A Celebration of All Things West Aussie

17-25 November 2025 | Perth, WA

Three iconic events. One massive week.

You've never seen Perth like this. 

Stadium packed. Music pumping. Kids laughing. Food sizzling. 

From 17-25 November, Perth comes alive with West Fest 2025. An out explosion of sport, culture and community, powered by the West Fest, the Perth Scorchers and WA Day. 

Spanning Perth Stadium, the WACA Ground and the vibrant Burswood Peninsula, West Fest delivers nine days of unforgettable experiences. From the roar of the Ashes crowd to hands-on family fun, local flavours and live performances. Whether you're here for the cricket, culture or just the buzz, West Fest is where it all comes together. 

What to Expect? 

  • World Class Cricket - Including the legendary Ashes showdown between Australia and England, 21-25 November
  • Live music and performances - Catch headline acts and surprise sets across the precincts
  • Food and Drink Experiences - Explore the best of WA's street food, local brews and gourmet bites
  • Family-Friendly Fun - Activities, entertainment and games for all ages
  • Culture and Community - Celebrate WA's people, stories and spirit through immersive cultural showcases

The Ashes Take Centre Stage

For five unmissable days, Perth becomes the epicentre of global cricket. From 21-25 November, the West Test brings Australia and England face to face in one of sport's fiercest rivalries.
Be there for the moments that will go down in history.

Buy Tickets Now

Be Part of Something Big

With record-breaking crowds expected and a surge in UK visitors, Western Australia’s tourism industry is set to shine on the global stage. WEST FEST is your chance to be part of a landmark moment in WA’s event calendar.

Don't miss your chance to be there. 

Plan your West Fest Experience

  • Getting There

    Perth Stadium and the WACA ground are easy to reach by train, bus and ferry. Special event services will run during the West Test.

  • Full Event Schedule

    A full program is coming soon. Expect a packed line-up of matches, performances, family events and cultural showcases across all festival hubs.

  • Don't Miss the Main Event

    Score a seat at the Ashes and unlock the full West Fest experience. Your ticket is your all-access pass to the heart of the action.

    Buy Tickets Now