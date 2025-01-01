Public buses operate the number 5 service along Abala Road with a stop at the venue. For information, including route details and timetables, visit the Northern Territory Department of Transport.

Special Event Buses

To help manage crowd flow and support safe travel to and from the event, special event bus services will be running for both Darwin and Palmerston. We strongly encourage patrons to take advantage of these special event bus services to make your experience easier and more enjoyable.

Special event buses will depart at the following times pre-match:

From Palmerston:

5:00 PM

5:45 PM

From Darwin:

4:45 PM

5:30 PM

6:15 PM

Return services will depart shortly after the event finishes:

To Palmerston:

10:15 PM

10:30 PM

To Darwin:

9:45 PM

10:00 PM

10:15 PM

10:30 PM

Note: Please allow extra time for boarding and travel. All services are subject to availability and may operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Taxi Rank

The Taxi Rank is located on Abala Road, outside the Ah Mat Gate end.