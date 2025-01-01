InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Marrara Stadium

Darwin, Northern Territory

Getting to Marrara Stadium

Public buses operate the number 5 service along Abala Road with a stop at the venue. For information, including route details and timetables, visit the Northern Territory Department of Transport. 

Special Event Buses

To help manage crowd flow and support safe travel to and from the event, special event bus services will be running for both Darwin and Palmerston. We strongly encourage patrons to take advantage of these special event bus services to make your experience easier and more enjoyable.

Special event buses will depart at the following times pre-match:

From Palmerston:
  • 5:00 PM
  • 5:45 PM
From Darwin:
  • 4:45 PM
  • 5:30 PM
  • 6:15 PM

Return services will depart shortly after the event finishes:

To Palmerston:
  • 10:15 PM
  • 10:30 PM
To Darwin:
  • 9:45 PM
  • 10:00 PM
  • 10:15 PM
  • 10:30 PM

Note: Please allow extra time for boarding and travel. All services are subject to availability and may operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

Taxi Rank

The Taxi Rank is located on Abala Road, outside the Ah Mat Gate end. 

Event Experiences

Keep an eye out for inflatables, face painters and giveaways around the venue. We will have clap banners given out on arrival to help you cheer on your team, perfect for fans of all ages!

Family Friendly Zone

The Family Friendly Zone is located on the grassy hill at the Bonson Gate end of the venue. Patrons are reminded; the Family Friendly Zone is a dry area, with no alcohol permitted at any time. The inflatable activity will be located behind the family zone. 

Food and Beverage Options at Marrara

A range of food and drink options will be available across the venue to keep you fuelled throughout the match. You’ll find:

  • Behind the Grandstand: Café Allrounder, Churros, Potato Man (Hotdogs + Chips as well), Fat Kebab, Korean Chicken, Aussie Burger
  • Family-Friendly Zone: Asian food stall and shaved ice
  • Behind the Scoreboard: Supatato Vietnamese, Mexican, Sunset Slushie
 

Bars will also be in operation in the grandstand, behind the grandstand, and behind the scoreboard.

Marrara Stadium still accepts cash & there will be ATM onsite.

Accessibility and Inclusion at Marrara

Accessible Parking

Accessible parking is available at the Bonson Street Car Park, with limited bays allocated. Please ensure a valid permit is displayed. Accessible seating is available at the platforms on the Southern end of the venue. 

Sensory Packs

The venue has sensory packs available onsite. Please see the Carpentaria staff who will be located opposite Bonson Gate upon entrance. 

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore